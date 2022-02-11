Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 109,015 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $125.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

