Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow is benefiting from robust demand for its software, cloud and security solutions, and efficient supply-chain management. Strong performance of Global Components in America was a major boost to the top line. Strong momentum in infrastructure software, next-generation hardware and hybrid cloud architectures is encouraging as well. Continued focus on boosting internet of things capabilities is helping it expand in newer markets and gain customers. Arrow’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intense competition are major concerns. Moreover, currency headwinds are a risk as majority of revenues come from outside the U.S. Moreover, the stock has narrowly underperformed the industry in the past year.”

ARW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.37. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

