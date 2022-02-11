Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ecovyst Inc has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ECVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

