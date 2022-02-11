Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UMH. Aegis raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

