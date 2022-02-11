Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 12,084 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 640,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

