Argus Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective upped by Argus from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.40.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $457.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.