Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
