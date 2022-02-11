Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Ares Management stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. 21,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,964 shares of company stock worth $21,678,420. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

