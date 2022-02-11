Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 40,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,884. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Capital stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

