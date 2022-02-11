Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 40,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,884. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Capital stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

