Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

