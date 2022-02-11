Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.97

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $13,015,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.