Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 92,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

