Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ABR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,104. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 33.04, a current ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

