Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

NYSE ARMK traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

