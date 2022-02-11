Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.91 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and approximately $148,603.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 23% higher against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

