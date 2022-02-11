Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AQMS stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 35,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $45,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 124,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $158,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

