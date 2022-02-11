Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600,143 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,257 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $205,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $137.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,067. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

