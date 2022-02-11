Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter A. Dorsman Sells 10,259 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AIT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $109.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

