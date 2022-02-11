Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $172.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

