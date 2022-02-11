AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,018.00 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $185.44.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 295,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 147,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 358,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 374.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

