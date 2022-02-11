Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,505. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -115.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

