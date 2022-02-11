Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,145 ($15.48). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.39) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,353.50 ($18.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.11. The company has a market cap of £13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

