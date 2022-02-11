Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,145 ($15.48). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.39) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,378.89 ($18.65).
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,353.50 ($18.30) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,406.11. The company has a market cap of £13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.67).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
