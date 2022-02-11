Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,364,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,443,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $337,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $212,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $117,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.