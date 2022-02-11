ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 433,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $333.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

