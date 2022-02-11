ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 433,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS stock opened at $333.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.
In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.