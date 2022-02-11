AnRKey X Market Capitalization Tops $10.76 Million ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $218,997.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.
