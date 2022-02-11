Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 59.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

