Analyzing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for East West Bancorp and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

East West Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $94.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $88.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.95%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46% Independent Bank 23.22% 9.12% 1.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Independent Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 6.79 $872.98 million $6.10 14.94 Independent Bank $521.13 million 5.42 $120.99 million $3.65 23.42

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses in commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.