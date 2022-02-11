Analyzing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 255.93%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.58 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 100.51 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -3.25

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08%

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

