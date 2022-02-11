Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price at $40.00

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Umicore from €45.00 ($51.72) to €36.00 ($41.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

