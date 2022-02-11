Analysts Set Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target at $27.80

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

TRMR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

