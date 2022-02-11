Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) PT at $24.30

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,617. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. Analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

