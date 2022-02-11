Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $941.56

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $941.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,265,404 shares of company stock worth $3,305,230,075 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $27.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $904.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,967,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,045,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $997.46 and its 200-day moving average is $906.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.