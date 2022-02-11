Analysts Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Target Price at $85.50

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.95. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

