Analysts Set Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Target Price at $24.00

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
RAIN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,779. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $12,432,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rain Therapeutics Company Profile
Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.
