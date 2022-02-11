Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$15.05

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

TSE FRU opened at C$13.35 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$13.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

