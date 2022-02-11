Analysts Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $11.40

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

NYSE OPFI opened at $4.44 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

