Analysts Set Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) PT at $47.50

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Shares of AADI stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,620. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $401.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.