Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Knight, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.02 on Thursday. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $87.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

