Analysts Expect Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.76. 22,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,202. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

In other news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

