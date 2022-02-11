Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.40. 169,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,312. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $211.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

