Analysts Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17. Life Time Group has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

