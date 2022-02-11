Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Latch by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Latch by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.75. 227,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58. Latch has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

