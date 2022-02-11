Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 14,569.68% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IMV by 119.0% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMV by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IMV by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 61,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,598. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.