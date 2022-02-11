Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $6.92 on Thursday, reaching $219.83. 1,457,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,472. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.