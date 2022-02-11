Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

