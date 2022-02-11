Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.68 Million

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce $787.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $863.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. 38,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,201. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.