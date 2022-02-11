Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 354.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 169,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,802.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 238,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

