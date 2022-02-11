Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.33. 726,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.49. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

