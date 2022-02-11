Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.59. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.37. 7,899,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $232.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

